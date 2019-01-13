Kwara APC gov candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq escapes assassination

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin – Kwara APC governorship candidate AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday escaped death by the whiskers as suspected thugs of the opposition party fired at a rally he was attending at Ode Alfa Nda area of the state capital.

AbdulRazaq, who had on Saturday begun a daring door-to-door mobilisation of voters in Ilorin, was quickly whisked away from the rally as thousands of party supporters also scampered for safety.



Two persons were seriously injured by gunshots fired by the thugs at the rally and have since been taken to the hospital.

The violence occurred almost simultaneously with similar attacks on APC supporters in Ile Aiyelabegan, a household that is a spit distance from the Agbaji homestead of the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

In his reaction, his media aide Rafiu Ajakaiye said, “We condemn this brazen resort to violence. This is getting out of hand. Nigerians are urged to prevail on the Senate president to prevail on his party thugs and stalwarts to give peace a chance in Kwara. There is life after politics”

“We call on all the security agencies to buckle up and tame the monsters who are now terrorising everybody in not just Ilorin but everywhere in Kwara where people express their desire for freedom and life more abundant.”