Kwara APC elders reject Saraki’s offer on rotation

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—THE elders forum of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara North senatorial district has dissociated itself from the purported agreement with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming elections in the state, that it would cede power to the area after first tenure, describing it as deceit.

The zone, which stressed that the purported pact was a charade, also flayed their monarchs for being part of an agreement that exclude their interest.

PDP, on Sunday, had announced a pact with the Kwara North to shift governorship slot to the zone in 2023 on the basis of securing their support for PDP candidates.

However, leader of the APC elders, Senator Ahmed Mohammed, said: “It is disheartening that the royal fathers were corralled in place as witnesses to the solemn undertaking being executed in recognition of the perceived monumental injustice suffered in the last 16 years of our political inter-relationship with the Saraki dynasty.

“Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to react to what is essentially an intra-party affair, but the presence of our royal fathers at the occasion raises some concerns among well-meaning patriotic leaders and stakeholders from the zone because of its capability to confer legitimacy on what has been widely regarded as an act of deceit, a piece of chicanery executed in duplicity and bad faith and generally borne out of desperation to cling to power by all means.

“Contrary to the impression meant to be created in the public’s mind, the vast majority are more than ever before united in purposeful determination, in concert with others across the state, to do away with bad leadership that PDP has offered over the years.”