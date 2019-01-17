Konga, Visa partner to revolutionise e-commerce sector

E-commerce firm, Konga, has partnered Visa, a digital payment firm, to revolutionise the e-commerce sector in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, Konga Group, Nick Imudia, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that by leveraging the delivery of digital and secured payments solutions across key segments of the Konga Group’s business portfolio, the strategic partnership was positioned to drive greater efficiency in the sector.

Imudia said that the collaboration would ensure a digitally-driven and rewarding payment experience for consumers.

He said that the partnership would offer shoppers and merchants on Konga’s online platform, walk-in customers, to its offline stores, a seamless digital payment experience when they pay exclusively with Visa.

According to him, shoppers who use the KongaPay app will be issued a digital Visa card, which will enable them to make payments everywhere Visa is accepted.

He said that users of the KongaPay app would be able to pay digitally at the time of delivery of their items by simply scanning the Quick Response (QR) code provided by Kxpress delivery agents.

Imudia said that the development would lend further ease and convenience to the payment process and elevate standards in the e-commerce sector.

“The partnership with Visa holds immense potential for e-commerce in Nigeria, owing to the numerous opportunities it offers to revolutionise the payment process and optimise offerings in the sector.

“With this partnership, we are bound to witness a digitally-driven and effortless payment experience for all classes of customers on the Konga platforms.

“This development is not only momentous in view of its far-reaching implications for the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria but one that will go a long way to boost customer experience and confidence in the sector.

“Our excitement knows no bounds, especially in view of the many benefits this strategic partnership will unfold for our customers and millions of Nigerians in the days and weeks ahead,’’ Imudia said.

The General Manager, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, said that the collaboration was key for Visa, as it constantly looked for new opportunities to ensure that more people had access to unique payment experiences that were seamless, fast and secure.

“We are extremely delighted to unveil this strategic partnership with Konga which is positioned to further simplify the payment process and raise standards in the Nigerian e-commerce sector.

“When it comes to making e-commerce transactions, people are continuously looking for the most convenient and secure ways to pay for products and also use several payment platforms when they travel to other parts of the world.

“What we have done with this partnership is to incentivise the process and provide more value to customers who pay with Visa, ’’ Okusanya said. (NAN)