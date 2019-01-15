Breaking News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting fourth child

The latest Kardashian to keep up with is on the way, Kim Kardashian said, confirming rumors that she and rapper Kanye West are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.

Kanye West and Kardashian

The lifestyle mogul and reality TV superstar told the US program “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” late Monday that her family’s newest addition was a boy, and was due “sometime soon.”

“It’s out there,” she said, sitting alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloe. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party, and I told some people, but I can’t remember who I told.”

The new baby joins daughter Chicago, who was born last January via surrogate, daughter North, five, and their first son, three-year-old Saint.

Kardashian has been open about her struggles with pregnancy and decision to use a surrogate, as she had previously suffered from placenta accreta — a serious condition where the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus.


