Kidnappers open talks with Edo lawmaker’s family

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—Abductors of All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Assembly candidate for Owan West in Edo state, Michael Ohio-Ezomo, have reportedly opened a discussion with family demanding for an undisclosed sum of money.

Ohio-Ezomo was kidnapped in his bedroom in Eme-Ora in the early hours of last Thursday and his police orderly killed in the process.

A family source told Vanguard yesterday; that after a long wait, “the kidnappers have finally opened up for discussion. They called yesterday (Monday) but for security reasons, I will not be able to disclose what they are asking so that we will not jeopardise our wish for our breadwinner to be freed”

Efforts to get confirmation from the police as at the time of filing this report was not successful but Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Hakeem Odumosu, while confirming the kidnap incident had told Vanguard that he suspected an insider among the kidnappers.

He added that one of those that reportedly entered the compound wore a hood and had hand gloves on apparently to beat forensic investigation.