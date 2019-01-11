Kidnapped Fayemi’s ex-Commissioner, other regain freedom

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Former Commissioner in the first regime of Dr. Kayode Fayemi , the governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Remi Olorunleke and the Director of Administration, Gboyin Local Government, David Jejelowo have been set free by their abductors.

Verdict of history’ll be hard on Sylva – Dickson

The duo regained freedom on Thursday evening after being abducted by unknown gunmen in the State.

They were kidnapped on Monday along Ado-Ikare road and spent four days in the kidnappers’ den before being let off the hook.

Olorunleke, who hails from Aisegba in Gbonyin local government area of the State, was the Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Urban Renewal and Physical Planning during Fayemi’s first term.

Speaking with journalists via telephone in Ado Ekiti on Friday, Olorunleke said he was kidnapped around 6.30pm on Monday and taken to unknown destination where he was kept before his family was contacted.

“Yes, I have regained freedom after spending four days with the kidnappers. It was a traumatizing experience and I thank God that I came back alive.

“We were two in number, I was there together with the Director of Administration in Gbonyin Local Government . We were both given freedom .

“We were both set free around 5.30 pm on Thursday. I want to thank my admirers and my family for standing by me during this period”, he said.

Olorunleke called on the security agencies in the state to re-jig and reinvigorate security architecture to be able to live up to expectations of the citizens.

The Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Police Command, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed that the duo had been freed.

Ikechukwu assured the people of the state that the police will continue to work hard to ensure security of lives and property.