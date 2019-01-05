Kidnapped Ekiti LG officials regain freedom – Police

By Rotimi Ojomoyela.

Ado – The Ekiti State police command has disclosed that the two officials of the Emure Local government area of the state, who were kidnapped by gunmen have been freed.

The two council staff, Pastor A. Onaade and Dr. O. Fashina , were kidnapped along Ikere-Ise-Emure road on Wednesday night while returning to Ado Ekiti.



During the incident, which occurred around 8pm, another Accountant working with the council, Mr. Abayomi Ajayi was killed by the gunmen .

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the Public Relations Officer, Of the Ekiti State Police command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, told journalists that the victims were freed from their abductors by the police.

Ikechukwu said the Commissioner of police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, had visited the kidnap victims in their respective homes and they are in good shape .

He, however, did not mention the actual location where the victims were rescued or whether they paid ransom demanded by the abductors.

On the issue of ransom, Ikechukwu said: “The victims never brought this to our notice, they didn’t tell us they paid anything.

“All we did was to do our work and ensure that they returned home safe and in good health and that we had achieved”, the police spokesman said.