Kenya gears up for anti-graft summit as the war against the vice escalates

Nairobi – The Kenyan Government, in partnership with investors lobby, will later this month host a national anti-corruption summit to explore innovative ways to root out the vice, organisers said on Thursday.

Patrick Obath, co-convener of a multi-sectoral initiative against corruption, said the Jan. 24 to 25 summit, to be attended by national leaders, industry executives, clerics and grassroots campaigners, is expected to inject vitality in the fight against misappropriation of public funds.



“The conference will promote national and collective participation in the fight against corruption by all sectors and citizens.

“It will review strategies and commitments in place to catalyse the war against graft,’’ Obath said.

He disclosed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and eminent persons from other parts of the world are expected to attend the two-day summit to be held in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Kenya loses an estimated 30 per cent of the annual budget to corruption and the vice is to blame for undermining economic growth, job creation and national security.



Kenyatta has pledged to spearhead the fight against embezzlement of public funds in order to secure a legacy of economic prosperity, peace and unity.

Industry leaders said the upcoming anti-corruption summit will revitalise national conversation on effective ways to eradicate a vice that is entrenched in public and private sectors.

“It is imperative that all Kenyan citizens come together to fight corruption in all its form and safeguard not only our current existence but also that of future generations,’’ Lee Karuri, a member of Kenya Private Sector Alliance, said.

He said that Kenya’s investors’ lobby has developed a strategic working relationship with lawmakers to strengthen the legal framework underpinning the fight against corruption.

Irene Wanyoike, the chairperson of association of professional society of East Africa, said the anti-corruption summit will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to explore international best practices that can be applied locally to eradicate the vice. (Xinhua/NAN)