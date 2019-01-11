Ken Nnamani not proud APC member – Nwoye

By Emeka Mamah

The Chairman, Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has said that he has been vindicated in his assertion that the former Senate President and APC Presidential Council Director (South), Sen. Ken Nnamani, is an ambivalent party man, who is not proud of his party.

Reacting to a statement by Sen. Nnamani, Nwoye said it was wrong for an elder in a party to align with an opposition party in an election season.

Nwoye insisted that he never hurled insults at the former senate president or spoke in a manner that would suggest insult against Sen. Nnamani.

According to him, “In any case, respect in a party is earned through responsible membership and not by fiat. If the party doesn’t feel the impact or imprint of such a high profile personality, would it be wrong for the party to say so? We assure Sen. Nnamani of our respect at all times, subject to his being an exemplary party man,” he added.

He argued that it was wrong for the former senate president to argue that he was not the campaign manager of the party’s candidates for various offices, hence he was not campaigning for them, noting that “every committed party member is a compulsory campaign manager for candidates sponsored by his/her party.”

On the forthcoming elections, he noted that the party’s campaign was “going on well by the day, with massive endorsements of our candidates at various levels by many communities in Enugu state.”

He said that by not addressing the issue of his alliance with the opposition adequately, Sen. Nnamani has vindicated him on his allegation that he is not truly proud of his party, and dared him to expose him (Nwoye) as allegedly threatened.

“He has instead threatened to expose me. I don’t know what he has on me that he wants the public to know. I urge him to do so without delay. I’m all ears,” Nwoye added.