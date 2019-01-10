Kebbi Govt. spends N900m on purchase of fertiliser – Commissioner

The Kebbi Government says it has spent N900 million on the purchase of fertiliser to farmers to enhance agricultural activities in the 2019 dry season farming.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday during the launching of the 2019 sale of fertiliser for dry season farmers.

He said that the state government spent N900 million to purchase 250 trucks of assorted fertilisers for farmers.

The commissioner explained that more than 150 trucks had been distributed to farmers in the 21 Local Government Areas.

He said the government had procured NPK and URIA fertiliser and decided to sell each bag of fertiliser to farmers at N5, 500.

‘‘The aim is to make the commodity accessible and available to farmers anytime they so desire and to have it at more affordable price.

‘‘We have depots for the sale of the fertiliser to farmers in all the 21 local government areas.

‘‘Farmers need not to go and lobby before they can get the fertiliser; they just go to the depot in their areas, walk in, pay the money and pick the fertiliser,’’ he said.

The commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to continue its assistance to farmers through various interventions to boost agricultural production in the state.

He urged the people to embrace farming and business ventures to compliment government’s efforts in reducing the rate of unemployment in the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Muhammad Dan-Ima, commended the government for making fertiliser available at subsidised rate to farmers

He expressed hope that the dry season farming would be more productive than the rainy season farming. (NAN)