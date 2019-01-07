Keagborekuzi I re-ignites bond between Agbor, Owa kingdoms

By Theresa Ugbobu

OWA OYIBU- THE Dein of Agbor Kingdom in Delta State, His Majesty, Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I, last week, stunned the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, when he stirred up the relationship between his monarchy and neighbouring Owa Kingdom at a book launch by the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor.

Senator Okowa is from Owa Kingdom and Obi Efeizomor, his monarch is the Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers. Before now, there was a supposed contention between the two kingdoms.

But, His Majesty Keagborekuzi I, who had earlier attended the coronation of the new Obi of Akumazi, shattered such supposition at the book launch, penultimate Thursday.

The chief launcher and Chairman of Rainoil, Mr. Gabriel Ogbechie set the ball rolling with N10 million, while the chairman of the occasion, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi splashed N3 million with business mogul and criminologist, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, doling out N3.5 million.

Traditional rulers gave respectful public amounts of N2, 000 each for one copy of the insightful book, with the Orodje of Okpe, who is the 1st Vice- Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council giving N10, 000.

The day’s sensation

Then the day’s stunner came when Dein of Agbor arose and instructed one of his most esteemed Chiefs, Rear Admiral Peter Elumah (retd.) to announce on behalf of all Ika Traditional Rulers that he was launching with the sum of N1 million.

Everybody, including Governor Okowa, was astonished by his grace and candor. The governor’s face lit with happiness, while the Obi of Owa’s delight was written boldly on his face.

True father of Ika nation

One of the royal fathers present at the event told NDV, that the Dein of Agbor is truly the father of the good and loving people of Ika and with this singular gesture of love and unification, he has proved history right.”

His words: “It is worthy to note that despite unfounded rumours of problems between Owa and Agbor Kingdoms, the two monarchs share a visible close bond, especially as Obi Efeizomor of Owa was an extremely close friend of the father of the current Dein of Agbor.”

“The governor could really not be luckier and proud to come from these two amazing monarchs’ kingdoms, being somewhat from both Agbor and Owa and in a non partisan manner enjoying their 100 per cent support,” he added.