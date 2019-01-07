Katsina State Govt. ready to use available means to wipe out insecurity – Masari

Katsina State Government says it will use all means at its disposal to deal with the security challenges bedeviling the state.

Gov. Aminu Masari, who stated this on Monday in Kankara during his re-election campaign, also noted that the state government would continue to collaborate with security agencies to achieve the desired goal.

‘’The government is ready to provide logistics that will enhance operations of security agencies in the state.

‘’No responsible government will allow armed robbers, kidnappers and bandits to be terrorising its citizens without taking necessary steps to stop the criminals,’’ he said.

The governor disclosed that his administration had already made contact with authorities of the Niger Republic to check cross border crimes.

He said that the Nigerian and Nigerien security agencies would collaborate and mitigate the criminal activities.

He called on people of the state to continue to assist security personnel with vital information about crime and criminals.

‘’The security agents need assistance of the citizens to discharge their duties effectively, especially about criminals and their activities as they are part of the society,’’ he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the campaign committee, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, said that the state government was determined to restore peace in the seven local government areas neighbouring the Rugu forest.

Inuwa, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, listed the local government areas as: Sabuwa, Dandume, Faskari, Batsari, Danmusa, Jibiya and Safana.