Katsina Assembly passes 2019 Appropriation Bill

Katsina State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed N202.4 billion Appropriation Bill for 2019.

The appropriation was reviewed upward by N1.7 billion from N200.7 billion originally submitted to the legislature.

Recall that Governor Aminu Masari had presented an appropriation bill of N200.7 billion to the lawmakers for consideration and passage.

The proposal has N52.7 billion, representing 26 per cent, as recurrent expenditure, while N148 billion, representing 74 per cent, is capital expenditure.

Chairman, Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Alhaji Hambali Faruk, presented the draft estimate after making some adjustments for consideration before the assembly.

He explained that the committee conducted a budget defence by various ministries, departments and agencies as well as a public hearing after, which the committee made some adjustments.

Faruk said after the amendments, the recurrent expenditure became N57.6 billion, representing 28.48 per cent, while capital expenditure stood at N144.7 billion, representing 71.52 per cent.

Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Dalhatu Tafoki, who presided over the sitting, asked the Clerk of the Assembly to prepare a clean copy of the bill to the state governor for assent.