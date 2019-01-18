Kane injury gives Pochettino striking headache

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has lost talisman Harry Kane until March and is also without forwarding Son Heung-min for a crucial part of the season.

Kane’s injury and Son’s participation in the Asian Cup leave Pochettino short of options up front.

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente is likely to come into the side for Sunday’s match against Fulham, with Lucas Moura another option, even though he is returning from a thigh injury himself.

No side has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than Fulham, so Pochettino’s men should have enough to bounce back at Craven Cottage.

But with Spurs involved in four competitions in the next month, Tottenham may finally have to spend some money in the transfer market to provide cover for Kane.