Just in: Suspended PDP Deputy National Chairman defects to APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – With less than two months to the 2019 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been dealt a huge blow following the defection of its suspended Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Babayo Gamawa to the All Progressives Congress, APC.



The party had announced the suspension of Gamawa late Monday night for what it called his dereliction of duty and anti-party activities but Gamawa who fielded questions from State House correspondents shortly after paying President Muhammadu a solidarity visit at the Presidential villa, said he chose to join the ruling party in order to align himself with the development effort of President Buhari.



While berating his former party for failing to avail him a fair hearing, Gamawa described his suspension as an action the PDP would live to regret.

Attempts to get the PDP reaction to this development were unsuccessful at press time.