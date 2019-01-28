Onnoghen: Buhari has violated our constitution – Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described last week’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari as a flagrant breach of the 1999 Constitution.



Atiku who stated this at Shehu Yar’ Adua centre, Abuja while addressing a world press conference called on Nigerians to resist every attempt to impose dictatorship on them.

Insisting he was not exonerating Onnoghen of blame, Atiku insisted that the process of removing a judicial officer must be followed.

Details later…