By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday, met with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

Idris who has worked for thirty-five years (35), was supposed to retire yesterday, 3rd of January.

Senate, IGP, others disagree over appointment, sack of Police Boss

As at the time of filing this report, no one has been able to ascertain the agenda of their meeting, but it won’t be far from insecurity issues and Idris retirement.

Details later: