Jumia launches late-night food delivery service

By Prince Osuagwu

In its bid to meet the demand of its customers, an online shop, Jumia’s marketplace for restaurants, said it has launched a late-night delivery service to enable customers order food up until midnight.

Managing Director of Jumia’s marketplace, Mr Guy Futi who disclosed this in Lagos recently said they have introduced the late-night delivery service to accommodate customers who order food at night.

He noted that the late night delivery combined with initiatives like greater customer accessibility, more payment options, more locations, lunchtime deals, seasonal deals and new related products (Jumia Party) has led to over 120 per cent increase in the volume of their orders in Jumia.

Speaking on efforts to ensure quick delivery of foods ordered on the platform, Futi said: “We have made it possible for orders to be picked up by the rider closest to a restaurant’s location. With this, we can deliver orders to the customer’s doorstep within 40 minutes and interestingly, the delivery process can be tracked right from the time when the customer places the order to the moment the order is delivered.”

Also speaking, the Head of Marketing and Vendor Success for the Marketplace, Chioma Odimegwu, promised that operational efficiency will be an integral part of the company’s focus in 2019.

Her words: “In 2019, we are looking forward to welcoming a new and exciting restaurant/vendor on board within the month.

“We will also be engaging new partnerships across other industries to provide added value to customers, onboarding more restaurants with longer and later open hours, more focus on corporate catering offerings, encouraging closer relationships with our customers and restaurant vendors.”