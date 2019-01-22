– tracks 150 incidents of right abuse between 2015, 2019

By- Victor Arjiromanus

Spaces for Change, (S4C) a Non Governmental organisation has said that Journalists rank highest on human right abuse, as government carry out unconstitutional decisions that undermine Democracy.

Expressing displeasure over what was described as government’s crackdown on public officials without recourse to the law, the Chief Executive, Spaces for Change , Mrs Victoria Ibezim, at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, berated the former’s alleged high level of flagrant abuse of human rights of citizens.

She said: ‘the Nigerian civic space is witnessing the biggest crackdown in history, with international rights groups threatened with closure, media houses raided, social critics arrested, detained and facing bogus criminal charges. Civic groups are being vilified, harassed, and their personnel subjected to intense surveillance. The intensity of the crackdown on activists, social critics, media houses and right groups in particular, has assumed a deeply-worrying dimension especially as the scheduled general elections draw near’

Reporting a research made by the group, Mrs. Victoria alleged that the rate of civil right violation by government increased between 2015 and 2019, with records of 150 crucial incidences that oppressed and repressed the rights of citizens.

She said, “ Between May 2015 and May 2017, S4C tracked 150 incidents of governmental power exercised in ways that considerably repressed human freedoms, with particular implications for free speech, association, religious and assembly rights of citizens, groups and organizations.

“Documentations show that the regular targets of the crackdowns range from journalists to NGO workers, to social critics, bloggers, and activists challenging official corruption, human rights abuses, environmental injustices and so forth. Out of the 150 cases tracked, 56 were journalists, 21 were involved in public protests, 13 were activists, 8 critics (including social media commentators and bloggers), 16 active citizens, five public-figures, six members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), six students, four members of political opposition parties, four labour union leaders, five religious leaders, four teachers and two clergymen. “As statistics show, the civic space has been under siege as no profession or any aspect of human endeavour has been spared’

Continuing, she said , “ The closedown of offices of Federal law makers from accessing their offices in August 7, 2018; plot to forcefully remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen among others had led to fear among religious groups, social movement and civilians in carrying out their duties.

However, she called on President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the persistent attack on persons and groups making meaningful contributions to the democratic process, .