Journalist arrested over cultism, not hairstyle – Police

By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos State Police Command, weekend, claimed it did not arrest Yinka Badmus, a photojournalist with Talk Village International because of his hairstyle, as reported.

Rather, it stated that Badmus was arrested alongside 13 other persons suspected to be members of Eiye Confraternity and charged to court.

Report had it that Badmus was arrested on New Year eve while eating noodles at Pedro Bus Stop , Gbadaga, because of his hairstyle.

However, the Command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said: “To start with, it is ridiculous to say the Anti-Cultism Unit of Lagos State Police Command charged a suspect to court because of his hairstyle.

“Yinka Badmus and 13 others were charged to Ogudu Magistrate’s Court on January 4, on a two-count charge.

“The first count is conspiracy. That is, for conspiring among themselves to commit felony to wit membership of unlawful society contrary to and punishable under Section 411, Cap CH, C17, Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos, 2015.

“The second count holds them for belonging to an unlawful society known as Eiye confraternity contrary to and punishable under Section 42(a), Cap CH, C17 Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“The suspects were, however, granted N50,000 bail. Those who could not meet the bail conditions were remanded in prison custody. This is an issue that is neither within the purview of the Force nor its control.”