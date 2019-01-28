Jonathan hails Bayelsa Governor Dickson

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson on his 53rd birthday.



In a statement issued on Monday by Ikechukwu Eze, the ex-President’s media aide, Jonathan noted that Governor Dickson has continued to make a difference in governance, adding that he is committed to improving the lives of the people.



The former President also prayed to God to protect Governor Dickson as he continues to make valuable contributions towards building a better nation.

The statement read: “I wish to, heartily congratulate you on the celebration of your 53rd birthday.

“Your Excellency, you have continued to make a difference in governance and your commitment to improving the lives of the people of Bayelsa State is evident in the developmental projects being implemented by your administration.

“I pray for God’s guidance and protection as you dedicate your efforts towards transforming our State, advancing the interest of our party and contributing to building a better nation.

“I join your family and other well wishers to rejoice with you and pray for more glorious celebrations.”