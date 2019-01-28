Jolly, APC Rep aspirant decamps to PDP with 2000 supporters

An All Progressives Congress, APC, house of representative aspirant for Ughelli/Udu federal constituency Chief Jolly Ogbe has dumped APC and defected to the PDP with over 2000 followers across the three local government area.



Chief Jolly, a former National President of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, youth wing, while defecting at the PDP campaign rally at Udu, said that he left APC because of the antidemocratic nature of the party.

The former National Chairman of Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, noted that he came back to PDP to join well meaning Deltas to deliver Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term in office.



According to Chief Jolly, “I came back to PDP where I rightly belong, APC is a gangs of outlaw, who have not respect to due process and rule of law.

“We will mobilise my supporters in Udu, Ughelli south and north to vote governor Okowa and all PDP candidates, this is a takes we have set for ourselves to deliver Okowa and PDP.

” As a foremost Urhobo youth leader, I have a network of Urhobo Youth leaders in the 24 kingdoms and i will go round our key youths leaders in Urhobo kingdom and together we shall mobilise to the Urhobo youths to vote for PDP for equity and justice in Delta.