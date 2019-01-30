Joke Coker admitted into The Forbes Coaches Council

LAGOS—THE CEO & Lead Coach, of Constellation Coaching Group LLC, Mrs. Joké Coker, has been admitted into The Forbes Coaches Council. USA. Joke Coker, JC.

She has become an Official Member of Forbes Coaches Council

Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation only community for leading business and career coaches.

Mrs. Coker was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.

Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber said: “We are honored to welcome Joké Coker into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

In response, Joke Coker said: “I am grateful to have been invited to such an exclusive group of global leaders in the coaching community. In representing my organization Constellation Coaching Group LLC and indeed the crop of excellent Coaches in West Africa and around the world, my aim is to propel continued growth in the impact and appreciation of the life changing work being done by the coaching community in general and further cement Constellation Coaching Group’s Leadership position in propelling people and organizations to being their very best – through Executive Coaching, Team Coaching and Coach Training. At Constellation, we truly believe in the human propensity for excellence.”

