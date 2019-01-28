Joké Coker admitted into Forbes Coaches Council

Chief Executive Officer and Lead Coach, Constellation Coaching Group LLC, Mrs. Joké Coker, has been admitted into The Forbes Coaches Council, USA.

Joke Coker (JC) was on January 11th 2019 listed as an official member of Forbes Coaches Council, which is an invitation only community for leading business and career coaches.

Mrs Coker was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Joké Coker(JC) into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capitaldriven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Joké has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her and her organization maintain peak professional influence.

She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Joké will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Additionally, Mrs Coker will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membershipbranded marketing collateral, andthe hightouch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

In response, Joke Coker said “I am grateful to have been invited to such an exclusive group of global leaders in the coaching community.

In representing my organization Constellation Coaching Group LLC and indeed the crop of excellent Coaches in West Africa and around the world, my aim is to propel continued growth in the impact and appreciation of the life changing work being done by the coaching community in general and further cement Constellation Coaching Group’s Leadership position in propelling people and organizations to being their very best – through Executive Coaching, Team Coaching and Coach Training.

At Constellation, we truly believe in the human propensity for excellence – that there is brilliance in everyone and it is our privilege to work (both in the USA and Africa) with our clients to help them excel sustainably.”

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitationonly communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councilsexceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that help them thrive.