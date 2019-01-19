Jimoh Ibrahim’s mum dies in mystery fire

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

Business tycoon and lawyer, Mr Jimoh Ibrahim, has lost his mother, Mrs Theresa Jimoh, in an early morning fire that gutted her residence in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

At press time, the cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, the deceased, who was about 76 years old, was in her residence when a fire broke out at about 2 am.

All efforts to rescue her by neighbours proved abortive as she was allegedly burnt to death before the inferno was eventually put out by men from Lagos State Fire Service.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Chike Oti, confirmed the incident.

Oti noted that the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

The late Mrs Ibrahim had relocated to VGC, closer to her billionaire son after she was freed by kidnappers who abducted her in 2011.

She had been kidnapped in Igbotako, Ondo State and released in Sapele, Delta State after her family had reportedly paid a huge ransom.

Her son, Jimoh, is said to have relocated to Dubai where he now lives.