Jimoh Ibrahim’s brother says mother died of ‘family complications’

By Charles Kumolu

Contrary to reports stating that the mother of a business mogul, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim died in a mysterious fire incident in Lagos, the last child of the deceased, Mr. Dipo Jimoh has said that the deceased died of complications.

Jimoh, who is the Chairman of Barama Energy Resources, in a statement made available to Vanguard said the details of Mrs. Theresa Jimoh’s death would be made public soon.

The statement entitled: Counter News, reads: “In Respect of Mrs. Theresa Omofemiwa Jimoh’s death, Dipo Jimoh (last child and the closest son of the late Mrs. Theresa Jimoh), who is the MD/CEO of Barama Energy Resources debunks reports that the deceased died as a result of candle fire. I also debunk reports that her remains were deposited in the morgue by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency. I promise to face any heavy weight individual or group who plans to misinterpret or confuse the populace about the root cause of my mother’s death. My mother died as a result of family complications and mismanagement. Full details later.’’