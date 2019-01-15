Jigawa pension board pays N5.5b to retirees

The Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board has paid more than N5.5billion as entitlements to beneficiaries in the last one year.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Ahmad Fagam, made this known in Dutse on Monday.

Fagam said that the benefit was paid as terminal and monthly pension to those who retired from service in 2018.

He added that the monthly pension was paid between January and December, 2018 while the terminal benefits were paid between January and November, 2018.

Fagam explained that the payment covered the retired staff of state and local governments, as well as the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

Fagam explained that the amount was paid as retirement benefit, death pension, death pension balance, refund of eight per cent contribution, as well as monthly pension to 1,294 beneficiaries within the period under review.

“We are up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees, including those who died in active service.

“The board and the state government will continue to ensure the welfare of its workers for better service delivery and well-being of retirees after service,” Fagam said. (NAN)