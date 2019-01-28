Jigawa Council sponsors wedding of 10 female orphans

The Birniwa Local Government Council in Jigawa on Monday says it has sponsored and conducted the wedding of 10 selected female orphans in the area.

The Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birniwa, that the 10 women were drawn from 10 wards of the council.

He said the council also assisted each of them with N30,000 to each of them, adding that N20,000 would serve as dowry while N10,000 was a grant for each of the new brides to start up small scale business.

“This support provided by the Council Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Jaji-Dole, is in line with the state government’s Social Intervention Programme.

“The state government, on its part, had already donated furniture, which include chairs, beds and mattresses.

“The idea is not only to sponsor the weddings, but to empower the women with grants to start small scale businesses to support their families,” Yakubu said.(NAN)