Jigawa APC Woman Leader, 3 others die in auto crash

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—Jigawa State All Progressive Congress, APC, Women Leader in Birnin-Kudu local government, Hajia Aisha Tahir, reportedly died in a road accident on Tuesday, while three others died along Gumel-Suletankarkar-Babura road.

Soldier dies of Lassa fever in Jos, after returning from Kwara

It was gathered that the woman leader, who was in Gumel for the North-East APC rally, was on her way to Birnin-Kudu when a camel suddenly crossed the road along Jahun-Kiyawa Road.

An eyewitness said the accident, which occurred at about 8p.m. on Tuesday, involved a Ford (Focus) sedan.

The eyewitness said: “The vehicle, coming from Gumel and heading to Birnin-Kudu, was conveying four female passengers.

“On reaching Yar Jigawa village, the driver suddenly sighted a camel crossing the highway and lost control of his vehicle, while trying to avoid hitting the camel.

“The vehicle somersaulted and resulted in the passengers sustaining serious injuries.”

Jigawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that policemen immediately visited the scene and took the victims to the hospital.

Police spokesman in the state, Abdu Jinjir, said one Aisha Tahir, aged 40, of Birnin-Kudu town died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

He added that the surviving victims, including the driver, were later referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Birninkudu, for medical attention.

He added that the other accident involving APC supporters occurred on Monday at about 5:30p.m., when a driver of a campaign vehicle with number plates MMR 364 AA (Golf 3), lost control along Guri-Hadejia road and hit six children.

He explained that the vehicle was conveying party supporters to the venue of the rally organised to flag-off the re-election campaign of Governor Badaru in Guri.

The spokesman added that three of the children, Maryam Adamu aged four; Habibu Yusif, nine, and Aminu Abdullahi, 10, died on the spot, while the remaining three were critically injured.

Jinjiri said the driver of the vehicle was arrested by the Police and investigation into the case was ongoing.