JAMB: SuccessBOX splashes N2m on successful 2018 candidates

By Dayo Adesulu

No fewer than five successful 2018 JAMB candidates, Tuesday got rewarded by management of SuccessBox – the online platform where students practice past questions extensively before the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Five candidates who scored between 280 and 343 practising with SuccessBox were handsomely rewarded with cash. Held at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Ikeja, the Chief Executive Office, Chroniclesoft, Mr Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin

announced various cash rewards to outstanding subscribers while also recognising and awarding key leaders and excellent administrators in the educational sector in Nigeria at the Mega Excellence Award and Conference 2019.

Two SuccessBox users, Joshua Adigun and Ibrahim Ajibade who scored 343 in the last UTME shared the cash prize of N1 million, at 500,000 each. Besides, while Salem Babajide who scored 320, got N250,000, Vivian Iloha scored 316 and got N250,000 cash reward.

Other recipients were John Ogabor who scored 295 and Princess Ikeriehi, 280 both got N250,000 each.

SuccessBOX is an online test platform where students from all over Nigeria and beyond can prepare with over 50,000 Questions and Answers and go on to excel in their exams. The initiative is the brainchild of Chronicles Software Development Company (Chroniclesoft) and it is available for free on http://www.successboxonline.com.

Oluwatosin: “Our goal is to empower over one million JAMB candidates with a robust testing platform to enable them better prepare and achieve excellence in JAMB 2019.”

So far, the company seems to be heading in the right direction, as the number of subscribers continues to grow in the recently upgraded robust online test platform. SuccessBOX offers students a platform to practice seamlessly for JAMB and WAEC. ”Its features include instant scoring mechanism, random question generation, 15 years or more past question bank and post-test performance review among others.

”SuccessBOX is purpose built and will operate as a web-enabled, mobile-friendly portal while increasing the server bandwidth based on demands and will provide additional supports to over one million users. The solution will enable more examination candidates have access to high quality preparatory materials in the most cost-effective way.”

He reiterated the company’s commitment to improving the quality of education using smart technology solutions in Nigeria. He said: ”This is the 10th year since establishment, this is our little way of giving back to the society that has been there for us since the inception of the business in 2007.”