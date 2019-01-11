JAMB registration: Coordinator urges prospective candidates to patronise cyber cafes at their own risk

Mr Kuye Olusola, the Coordinator, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Enugu State, has urged prospective candidates to patronise cyber cafés for examination registration at their own risk.

Olusola, who gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen on Friday in Enugu, said that the call became necessary because cyber cafes had nothing to do with the registration of prospective candidates.

“Cyber cafés have nothing to do with JAMB registration.

“So, whoever goes to them to register for his or her JAMB examination, will have himself or herself to blame,” he said.

NAN reports that JAMB said in Dec. 2018 that it would no longer use cyber cafes for registration of candidates, beginning from the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said this on the sideline of a meeting with proprietors of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres at the University of Lagos.

“We are no longer going to allow the cyber cafes to do the registration exercise for prospective candidates because they are extorting candidates and overcharging them.

“They also do services they do not have the capacity to do, coupled with the fact that there was no way of tracking them because they were not registered,” Oloyede said in December.

According to Olusola, JAMB has 26 accredited registration centres in Enugu for prospective candidates.

He said that the total amount needed for the registration was N4,700.

Giving a breakdown, he said candidates would require N3,500 for e-registration pin, N500 for reading test, and N700 for service charge at the centre.

Meanwhile, some cyber café owners have acknowledged that they had not been permitted to participate in the forthcoming registration for JAMB examination.

Mrs Ebere Okwuchi, the Manager of an Enugu-based cyber cafe, told NAN that JAMB did not give cafe owners the license to register candidates.

She said that patronage was low when compared to other JAMB examination registration periods.

Mr Romanus Ude, another cafe operator in Uwani, Enugu, said that owners of the business were experiencing low patronage as the candidates, who always patronised them during JAMB registrations were nowhere to be found.

However, Mr Chinonso Ugwu, a staff of a cyber café, at New Layout, Enugu, said that his office registered candidates for the forth coming JAMB examination.

He, however, said that the candidates had to pay a total registration fee of N5,500.

This is against the N3,500 that candidates are supposed to pay to register at each of the 26 accredited registration centres in Enugu.

Ugwu, however, said that his cyber café could only register JAMB candidates without thumb printing by the candidates.

“In our cyber café, we can only help JAMB candidates to do their registrations for N5,500 and after that, the candidates will go to the accredited registration centres to get their thumb-print done,” he said.