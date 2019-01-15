Ivanka Trump not for World Bank Job – White house

The White House denies Ivanka Trump is under consideration for the job but her role in the selection process is controversial.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will help select a candidate to run the World Bank, a White House official has confirmed.

In a statement, the White House said Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney “have asked Ivanka Trump to help manage the US nomination process as she’s worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years”.

The statement denied the president’s daughter was under consideration for the role after the Financial Times said Ms Trump’s name had been floated as a possible candidate.