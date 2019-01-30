It’s the devil, says man that raped 21-yr-old daughter in farm

A 45-year-old man, Idowu Owolabi, has been arrested for raping his 21-year-old daughter at Papa Olosun area of Oja-Odan, Ogun State, and then putting the blame on the devil.

His arrest followed a complaint by his daughter, (names withheld) at Oja-Odan Police Division, Tuesday.

The lady told policemen that the sacrilegious act began March last year, when she went to assist her father in the farm.

According to her, “he forcefully had carnal knowledge of me and threatened to kill me if I told anyone. On the way home, he begged me and promised to give me whatever I wanted.

“Since then, it has been from one sexual molestation to another. He would forcefully penetrate me at home, whenever he wanted. I got fed up of the whole matter and decided to report to the Police,” she added.

Preliminary investigation according to spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, showed that the suspect had been married to three different women.

According to Oyeyemi, “Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO Oja-Odan, CSP Olayemi Jacob, led detectives to the suspect’s residence where he was promptly arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but blames it all on devil.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for proper investigation and possible prosecution of the suspect.”