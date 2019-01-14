It’s reckless to brand IPOB kidnap organisation —Ohakim

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The former Governor of Imo State and current gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party, AP, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has taken a swipe at those who brand the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as “a kidnap organisation”, and described it as “reckless”.

Ohakim’s position was made public via a press statement signed by himself and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

“It has been brought to my attention that IPOB has, in the past few days, been publicly accused of being a kidnap organisation. Specifically, it was alleged that the IPOB hatched an elaborate plot to kidnap some top Igbo politicians and then either kill them or collect ransom.

“While I am not a member of IPOB and thus unqualified to hold brief for the organization, I make bold to state that it is the height of recklessness and insensitivity to publicly accuse the IPOB or anybody for that matter, of being a kidnapper, especially in this case – of plotting to kidnap and kill top Igbo political leaders”, Ohakim said.

It was his considered opinion that “such a reckless and weighty accusation should not be bandied lightly, as it carries the potential to yet again, make the IPOB the target of another lethal and extra-judicial security operations and portray its members and leaders in more bad light”.

