It’ll be disastrous for Nigeria if PDP returns to Aso Rock – Adamu

By David Odama

LAFIA—Former governor of Nasarawa State and Senator representing Nasarawa West, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has warned Nigerians against returning Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to power at the centre, saying it will be disastrous for the country.

He said Nigerians would be sitting on a keg of gunpowder “if PDP that brought Nigeria to its knees from 1999-2015, is brought back to power.”

Adamu said this while addressing All Progressives Congress, APC, officials and supporters in Nasarawa State as part of the continuation of his campaigns in the area.

The former governor explained that he was at the area to seek re-election into the Senate.

According to him, “I am grateful to individuals and organisations that have contributed to my success in my two terms in the senate.

“I want to assure Nigerians that if re-elected, President Buhari would deliver Nigerians from the shackles of the 16 years of PDP government and would continue to serve you to the best of his ability.

“Let me appeal to party members not to be complacent, but to mobilise and strategise to win the elections. We must not allow those who brought the country to its knees from 1999 to 2015 to come and take us back.”

Adamu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, promised more empowerment programmes for women and youths if re-elected.