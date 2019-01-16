iSON scoops four awards @2018 NiTA Awards

By Juliet Umeh

iSON Group, clinched four awards at the recently-concluded 2018 Nigerian Technology Awards in Lagos, Nigeria. iSON Technologies, a subsidiary of iSON Group bagged the I.T Services & Support Company of the Year and the Managed Services & Support Company of the Year awards while iSON BPO International Limited carted away the Contact Centre & BPO Operator of the Year awards as well at the Nigeria Technology Awards, NiTA and Business Excellence Award, BEXA ceremony.

Having bagged the same award for two years consecutively, iSON Group says it was an evidence of a concretized position as the mainstay of Information Technology Solutions in Africa.

The awards also aimed to encourage the company to develop innovative and creative Technology solutions, which will uplift the image of Nigeria both locally and internationally.

iSON Group’s Founder and Chairman, Ramesh Awtaney, in expressing his appreciation for the awards said: “The company is honoured to receive this great award; and in a special way, we would like to thank our customers, partners, policymakers and other stakeholders who challenge us to do better every time, thereby fostering our drive for excellence.

Since inception, the company has had a history of revolutionizing the way IT has been done in Africa. Innovation has been our focus and we try to portray this in everything we do. In line with our vision, we aim to be the foremost provider of Information Technology solutions in Africa.

“We are further inspired by this acknowledgement and will continue to extend the frontiers of information technology, call centre, and our servicing services solutions which iSON Group is known for.

“We remain committed to consistently providing solutions that will enable our clients make a difference and we are honoured to be recognised as a breakthrough innovator by such an established group of industry experts and to have won in multiple categories.”

iSON Group is leading IT and ITeS companies with presence in about 14 countries in Africa.

