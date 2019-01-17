Ishaku imposes curfew as miscreants attack Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Taraba state police command has confirmed an attack on the campaign entourage of Taraba All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Sani Danladi in Wukari local government area of the state.



Vanguard gathered the convoy was heading to Ibi Local government area of the state through Wukari for campaign when some miscreants caused mayhem.

According to eyewitnesses, six vehicles were burnt in the impasse which lasted for two hours as Nigerian Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobbago, Hassan Ardo Jika narrowly escaped lynching.

Reacting to the incident, Taraba state Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi said the situation was contained by officers of the police on ground.

He said “information reaching us from Wukari is that some miscreants attacked the convoy of one of the governorship candidates who was heading to Ibi through Wukari for campaign.

” Some vehicles were burnt according to what we heard but our officers are on top of the situation.”

The spokesman of the APC, Aaron Artimas in a telephone interview also confirmed the incident.

Artimas who said he was at the scene of the attack noted that the ambush had a political colouration, but said the army has moved into the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Meanwhile,Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has imposed an indefinite 12 hour curfew on Wukari to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

This was contained in a statement issued by the senior special assistant to the governor on media and Publicity late Thursday night.

The statement in part reads: ” governor Darius Ishaku has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew on Wukari beginning from today, January 17, 2019 until further notice.



“The decision to impose the curfew is to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the town and its environs.”

The stement which cutioned politicians to exercise restraint from using thugs as they move around the state for campaign also urged people of the affected area to be law abiding.