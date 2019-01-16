Isa Clark not our leader—PDP Burutu

By Gab Ejuwa

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus Ward 8, Burutu Local Government Area, Kiagbodo town, Delta State, on the platform of Ward 8 Integrity Group, has reaffirmed its vote of no confidence on the leadership of Mr. Isa Clark.

The Ward 8 PDP Caucus, at an enlarged meeting in Kiagbodo, headquarters of the ward, said that the reason for the reaffirmation of the vote of no confidence was as a result of the continuous dealings with Isa Clark by the ward executives despite not being the ward leader.

Reacting, Clark said he remained the PDP leader of the ward and that members of PDP Ward 8 Integrity Group were being used by a leader that does not want him.

The caucus, in a statement by Godwin Masah, SSA to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Political Matters, Dr. Jimmy Okolakpa, Lucky Oweimieotu and 30 others, alleged that Clark’s refusal to attend meetings of the reconciliation committee set up by the Burutu Campaign Council showed that he had no regard for the party.

