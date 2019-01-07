IPOB to recruit graduates of agriculture, engineering for poverty alleviation

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said it will be recruiting the first batch of graduates of Agriculture, Engineering and Agric Economics in line with its High Tech Agricultural Initiatives to alleviate the sufferings of Biafrans.

It said those to be recruited are from the states identified by its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, mentioned during his historic New Year’s Day address and the scheme will engage them only at its initial phase.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said it is committed to making the lives of Biafrans bearable in the climate of poverty-driven economic strangulation and political servitude they have been facing under successive administrations in Nigeria.

It also said it would use the project to reduce the number of unemployed Biafran graduates rendered hopeless by the political arrangement in Nigeria.

It said: “Conscious of the economic importance and historic significance of these projects, we are calling on all reasonable people, at home and in the diaspora, to support this great effort in any way they can to help alleviate the unbearable hardship and pain in our land.”

Praising members, supporters, friends, sympathizers and all the people who contributed to its high-tech Agricultural Initiative to be sited in various states in Biafran land, IPOB said that it is not going back in turning around the lives of all Biafrans with its agricultural initiatives.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to congratulate Biafrans, friends and supporters of IPOB who contributed immensely, in one way or the other, towards the progress we have made towards the newly announced high-tech agricultural initiative to be sited in various states in Biafraland.

“We equally thank individuals and groups that have so far contacted IPOB leadership pertaining to the progress of these initiatives especially those who pledged their support and donated huge plots of land for this landmark project.

“IPOB is committed to making the lives of Biafrans bearable in the climate of poverty driven economic strangulation and political servitude prior to the advent of Biafra and beyond.

“These small scale high-tech companies will take care of road and sewage maintenance, while Agro companies will focus on the latest methods of mechanized farming as practiced in Israel.

“The initiatives is as a result of hard work and decisive diplomatic moves designed to position the day to day needs of ordinary Biafrans at he heart of our mission.”

According to the Biafra agitating group, “We have resolved to salvage what is left of the infrastructure in Biafraland to minimize the level of hardship resulting from years of misrule and mediocrity by a political class bereft of ideas.”

“We shall work very hard to reduce the number of unemployed Biafran graduates rendered hopeless by the political arrangement in Nigeria.”