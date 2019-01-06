IPOB threatens to kidnap southeast governors – Umahi

Abakaliki – THE Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi weekend called on the Nigerian Army to be neutral, apolitical and avoid every form of interference into the 2019 general election in the country this came as he alleged that Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) plans to kidnap five Southeast governors.

Governor Umahi stated this during the official flag off of Operation Python Dance III at the 82 Division set up headquarters in Nkwagu Military cantonment in Abakaliki.

Umahi who pledged to support the operations of the military during the exercise which had commenced on 1st January to terminate on 28th February, 2019, charged the military to discharge their constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives of Nigerians professionally without taking sides.

The Governor pointed out that South East Governors were not against the agitation of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB but on the methodology through which they carry out their programmes and policies in the country.

“Some of the complaints of IPOB are germane but the approach is not right. We are not against them but there approach. We do not welcome them to Ebonyi.

“But we need better treatment in the zone. Our people have been deprived over the years. The military should not meddle with the elections. The military must be neutral. Our commitment and support will be given to their operations in the State but Ebonyi people will resist any form of security intimidation. We welcome the Military wholly. ”

“Just a few days back, they sent text message to my wife that the five governors of southeast would be kidnapped and that their (IPOB) security would overpower that of the governors and after ransoms are paid, they would kill them and kill themselves.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Major Gen. A.S Maikobi stated that the purpose of the exercise was meant to rid the zone of crimes and criminality added that the third phase of the operation was happening simultaneously across the country.

According to him, the military will remain neutral and apolitical throughout the exercise