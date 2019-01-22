IPI Solutions Nig Ltd announces new management team

IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, a leading digital transformation company in Nigeria, on 21st day of January, 2019 unveiled its new management team comprised of young individuals that have distinguished themselves in quality service to its wide array of clients these past years in the technology industry.

The new management team, most of whom joined the company years ago, includes Olayemi Tawheed currently the Chief Operating Officer (C.O.O), Isaac Oluwasola, appointed as the Chief Cloud Architect/Head Business Solution Department. Others are Frank Ndigwe, as The Chief Sales & Strategy Officer and Onyekachi Mgbechi, General Manager (GM) Abuja Operations.

Adamu Garba, CEO, IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd, asserted his belief that the new management team are well prepared professionally in areas of technology deployment as enabler of modern business..

He said: “They will bring a combination of extensive industry experience, operations improvement and global best practices recommendation to work in ensuring all our customers have the right platform of technology.”

According to him, the new management team within thel business units at IPI Solutions will also focus on fueling the company’s continued expansion into other new innovation conformable to fourth industrial world.

“The concept of work expected is from ideation and conceptualization to implementation of harmonious digital solutions that will induce new experiences for all our clients and stakeholders,” said Garba, who avowed that the company “is focused and truly on a mission-critical for its customers and partners.”

IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd disrupted the market by pioneering best-in- CSP in Africa and being at the forefront of several recognitions as a certified Gold Partner with HP, Microsoft & Oracle. Recently, the company is listed in the CIO Review’s 100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers and has also been confirmed as an ‘Elite Member of the World Confederation of Business’ from Houston Texas, Silicon Review 2017 Annual listing as one out of 10 Fastest Growing Microsoft Solution Providers, Mirror Review annual listing of The 10 most dependable Microsoft Solutions providers in 2018,International Standard Leadership Awards as the Most Outstanding Business Technology Solutions Company in 2018, African Brand Leadership Merit Awards 2017, CIO Bulletin 2018 top ten annual listing, all of these are in recognition of IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd’ business excellence and best practice across organizations.

With many more recent awards, it is expected that the management team, regarded as one of the most experienced in the industry, will take IPI Solutions to greater heights. “We are looking forward to helping take the company to the next level in its quest for global dominance,” a member of the new management team said.

Garba, founder and CEO, expressed his confidence in the new team. “The new management team (at IPI) have got a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a range of businesses, by leveraging on technology platforms” he said. “They are all coming on board as an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to make contributions in areas of providing fourth industry technology transformation, advisory consulting, cyber-security, managed services, business services, professional sales and operational expansion.”

IPI Solutions Nigeria Ltd, a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Direct partner, has earned a reputation as the most valuable business technology solution provider in Africa.

Headquartered in Lagos, with a branch office in Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria, the company serves more than 500 corporate organizations, both in public and private sectors, representing nearly 30,000 users across many countries in Africa.

Over the past ten years, IPI Solutions, a fully indigenous Nigerian company has evolved to complete the rigorous requirements, making it to the list of global elites in the technology industry.

With the shifting trend in the technology landscape, the company is committed to fully providing solutions and services across the 39 Sub-Saharan-African countries under its operational jurisdiction. With the new management team and as a Microsoft CSP partner, IPI Solutions is poised to grow its customer base and further improve its performance, while leveraging on technology platform to properly position its customers to achieve more.