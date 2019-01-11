IPC Championship: Total Nigeria lifts Nigerian power-lifters

By Ben Efe

With only a few days to the World Para Power-lifting Championship, billed for January 24-30 in Lagos, Nigerian athletes have vowed to break more world records after receiving a boost from Total E&P Nigeria.

Top athletes like Lucy Ejike who rounding off training in Lagos for the championship, said they are in top shape and looking forward to the competition and are ready to justify the support given to them by Total E&P Nigeria and other sponsors.

Speaking while receiving the athletes yesterday at the Oriental Hotel, venue of the championship Total E&P Nigeria external relations manager, Charles Ebereonwu said the company was happy associating with the athletes and it’s looking at empowering them more to win more laurels for the country. “We have empowered lots of people with disabilities and made them earn an income. That is why we found it important to associate with the Nigerian para-lifting team ahead of the IPC championship,” said Ebereonwu.

“We have donated in cash and in kind to see that they have a very successful outing and also we are looking to assist them excel at other international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and the Paralympics.”