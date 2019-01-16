IOM deplores attack on humanitarian hub, killing of IDPs

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The International Organization for Migration IOM said it is appalled by Monday’s attack in Rann, Borno State, in which four Internally Displaced Persons IDPs were killed and its Humanitarian Hub badly damaged.



IOM in a statement from its Press Office said the attack which began at around 4pm, is the third in Rann by non-state armed groups since March 2018 and serves as a reminder of the dire security situation faced by millions of people in northeast Nigeria.

“We are devastated to learn of this attack and the senseless loss of life,” said IOM Regional Director Richard Danziger.

Rann hosts 76,389 IDPs, who fled a continuing conflict which has displaced over two million people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States in the past decade.

The statement noted that all IOM staff have been reported safe however the attackers overran and severely damaged the Organization’s Humanitarian Hub, which was under construction. Hubs are instrumental in enabling the delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance to IDPs in the northeast of the country.

“We stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance and assess the situation as we obtain further details of the attack including the impact on the IDP and host communities, humanitarian personnel and facilities, and the level of risk,” said IOM Nigeria Emergency Coordinator, Dave Bercasio.