Investigate kidnap of Owan West APC candidate for Edo Assembly, Obaseki tells Police

… Calls for calm,

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has called for calm following the reported kidnap of Mr. Ohio Ezomon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting to represent Owan West Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly.

The governor has also directed the Edo State Police Command to immediately launch a rescue operation, even as the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Olusegun Odumosun is leading the investigation.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said a rescue operation commenced immediately the incident was brought to the attention of security agencies in the state and the Police Commissioner, Mr. Odumosun has arrived the area to provide support to the team.

According to him, “Governor Godwin Obaseki is on top of the incident and calls on the people to remain calm. He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victim is rescued. The Commissioner of Police has arrived Owan West. He is championing the investigation.”

Noting that the state government frowns at such incidents, especially during the campaign season, the governor’s aide said Governor Obaseki has cautioned political actors not to heat up the polity, but maintain a peaceful atmosphere as the elections draw closer.

He said the governor has ensured that the police get all the necessary support to track down the kidnappers and fast track the safe rescue of the victim, adding, “The governor is calling for calm and has assured the people that those who are responsible will be brought to book.”