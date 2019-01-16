Introduction of Single Window System in the Ports will increase govt revenue — Shittu

By Ebuka Oko

The former National President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Custom Agents, ANLCA, Olayiwola Shittu, has urged the Federal Government to support the adoption and implementation of a Single Window System, to enable swift movement of goods and services in the ports.

Shittu, while speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, wondered why Nigerian government was delaying in the implementation of the system and advised appropriate agencies in the maritime sector to follow the footsteps of other neighbouring countries that have implemented the system.

He stated: “When Single Window was established at the Cotonou Port, it reduced cargo delivery time from 40 days to less than 10 days. It increased government revenue by more than 39 per cent. In terms of truck transit down to port they gained 23 per cent of the time, so it is something we cannot run away from”.

He further stressed the need for cooperation among the various stakeholders in the industry for the system to work.

“It is only here in Nigeria that there is no connectivity between the stakeholders; the terminal operators do not know what a shipping company is doing, port authority does not know what the terminal operator is doing, other government agencies don’t even know what the operators are doing.

“So there is need for us to work together and that is the essence of the port community system that is supposed to be a common platform for interaction so that the faster we embrace the single window system the better it’s going to be for the port and that is going to lead to cost reduction”

Also on the issue of tariff, he said that the appropriate stakeholders will put hands on deck and review the future of tariff.