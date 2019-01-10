Int’l researchers storm Babcock varsity for knowledge exchange

By Dayo Adesulu

EDUCATION stakeholders would be privileged from 14-18 January to exchange ideas with national and international research scholars and educators, as they share experiences and research findings.

Organised by the Department of Information Resources Management, IRM, in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and International Cooperation, RIIC, both of Babcock University, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo while speaking to journalists said: ”The conference aims to bring together academic and research scholars to explain and share their experiences and research findings on all aspects of development.”

According to him, the international conference which will take place at the institution’s conference hall, is the first in Nigeria and will centre on knowledge and innovation management in Nigeria.

He said: ”It will also provide a forum for participants to present and discuss trends, concerns, practical challenges and solutions arrived at in their practice of knowledge management and innovation for the growth and development of their organisations/societies.”

The international conference, he noted, will expose participants to contemporary issues in knowledge management, knowledge sharing, technological innovation, Ecosystem of KM, Open and close innovation and creative thinking.

Other benefits of the conference are idea management, organisational behaviour, change management, team building, collaborations for KM and innovation and corporate governance and social responsibility.

Meanwhile, Conference Chair, Professor Rosaline Opeke disclosed that Prof. Williams Siyanbola of Centre for Energy Research and Development, OAU, Ile-Ife, an expert in innovation management; Prof. Daisy Selematsela from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa who specialises in knowledge management, are some of the high profile speakers expected at the conference.

”Dr Jacob Opele from Centre for Management Development, OAU, Ile-Ife, an expert in knowledge management is the lead paper presenter.

”Participants from within and outside the country have registered for the conference. Prospective participants can log on to www.ickimconf.babcock.edu.ng to register and participate in the forth coming historic international conference,” she said.