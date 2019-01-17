Int’l Female lawyers commend Akeredolu on devts

AKURE – THE International Federation of Women Lawyers Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for the numerous developmental projects his administration has embarked on and completed in the state.

The association led by the Chairperson, Bola Joel – Ogundadegbe declared their satisfaction with the achievements recorded by the Governor so far.

The team was received by Governor Akeredolu at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure.

The Chairperson said: “We commend the Governor for all the good works he’s doing. Mr. Governor has really touched every sector in the state. Is it Agriculture and Industrialization? Infact, the water project this administration is doing has received global applaud.

“The water project has really touched the lives of the people at the grassroot. We have seen massive construction of roads. Without making noise, you have performed very well and we are proud of you.

“We are here representing the women folks, we talk to them, we feel their pulse and they are happy with you. They have asked us to pray for you that God will continue to support you.

“We are not praise singers, but when we see a performing governor, we support him. Our association is not political. If someone is performing why should you change the person, you are performing.”

Ogundadegbe explained that the association was set up to promote and protect the interest of women in the society and also helping with the education of children and looking after the welfare of women.

“We also help to eradicate prostitution. We support the promotion of peace. Without peace in the society nothing can be done.”

In his response, the governor appreciated the association for their efforts at promoting and protecting the interest of the women selflessly.

The Governor said his administration is working tirelessly to ensure that the issue of rape and defilement of the underage which has become rampant and other aberrant attitude become a thing of the past.