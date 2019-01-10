Insecurity would’ve been worse if Buhari didn’t win in 2015 – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday said the emergency of President Muhammadu as Nigeria’s President, saved the country from a far more heinous insurgency than the country is currently experiencing.

Okorocha spoke in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, during the 2019 launch of Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem, at Government House.

The governor expressed fears that he “did not know what the situation could have been if Buhari, did not win” in 2015 presidential election.

Okorocha thanked Buhari for his fight against insurgency in the country, adding that Nigerians should imbibe the culture of celebrating their leader when they are alive.

“In this part of the world, people condemn their leaders while alive, but celebrate them when they are dead. Nigerians should see the need to celebrate the nation’s heroes, both those alive and those that have died since patriotism is not in the love of the law, but in the love of one’s country,” Okorocha was quoted in the statement by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He continued: “I want to commend President Buhari for his show of leadership with what is happening in the North East. I don’t know what the situation in the North-East would have been like if President Buhari was not the President of Nigeria now.

“It would have been better imagined than seen. President Buhari must be commended, if not for anything, his fight against insurgence and his love for his country.

Okorocha added that, “I am not one of those who campaign for him for what he has done, I campaign for him, for who he is. Buhari means well and he is not a cheat. Buhari will not lie to Nigerians. If he has made any mistake, it is a human mistake but he loves his nation and wants to do the best for this country without counting cost of returns.”