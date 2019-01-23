INEC to recruit 15,000 ad hoc staff for elections in C/River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River says it will recruit 15,000 ad hoc staff for the forthcoming general elections in the state.

INEC condemns election related violence against women

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Frankland Briyai, made this known on Wednesday at a media briefing on preparations of the commission for the elections in Calabar.

Briyai said: “We are going to recruit 15,000 ad hoc staff through online application.

“Already, we have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to use their members.

“If they are not enough, we recruit from the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“If we cannot get the required number, we go to the higher institutions in the state, and if we still cannot get the required number, we will go for the ex-corps members.

“We believe that these classes of people will give us the manpower required for the elections. The process is going to be through online application,’’ Briyai said.

The REC said those recruited would be subjected to taking oath of allegiance that also included members of staff of INEC.

“This is to ensure that they do all that are required for a credible election in the state. “We are ready for credible, fair and free elections,’’ he said.

Briyai said that the commission in the state had begun receiving sensitive materials for the elections.

According to him, the commission has carried out extensive training of all categories of members of staff ahead of the elections to ensure perfection.

He also said the training of security personnel to be involved in the election would soon commence across the three senatorial districts in the state. (NAN)