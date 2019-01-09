INEC moves PVC distribution to registration centres in Anambra Jan. 16

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra says it will move distribution of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to 326 registration centres in the state from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21.

Mr Leo Nkedife, Head, Voter Education and Publicity,Nkedife told Newsmen in Awka on Wednesday that over 310,000 PVCs had yet to be collected in the state.

He called on the electorates who registered with the commission up till August 31 2018 to visit INEC Local Government Offices where they registered for onward collection of their voter cards

The INEC official urged those who had not collected their cards to visit any of the 326 registration areas of the state nearest to them for collection of the voters’ cards.

He said that collection of PVCs was done at the 21 local government offices of the commission, a process that most voters described as too cumbersome and slow.

“The commission listened to the complaints of the electorates and decided to reduce the troubles of logistic of going to LGA offices.

“By bringing the exercise nearer home we now expect that every registered voter have no more excuse for non collection of their PVCs,’’ he said.

He said the commission in the state had taken delivery of all PVCs for those that registered up till August 31 2018.

Nkedife noted that the electorates in the state was responding lately to the collection of their PVCs in all the council areas but urged those who have not done so to do so to avoid last minute rush .

He said that the PVCs delivered comprised those who came for transfer, defaced cards, lost card and fresh registrants and reminded the electorates that the voter card was the only tool in electing credible leaders who govern their affairs.

“Voting was a civic duty of every adult in the country and it would be achieved only through the voter card,” he said.